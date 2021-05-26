Officials have identified the IHOP employee who died Tuesday after being shot by two masked assailants during his smoke break as Courtney Whitfield, an East Baton Rouge work release inmate.

The shooting occurred around noon Tuesday outside the IHOP on Siegen Lane, where Whitfield and another employee were caught in a deluge of bullets. Whitfield died on the scene while the second victim ran for help. He later was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office, which is investigating the case, identified Whitfield in a news release Wednesday morning.

Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick confirmed that Whitfield was a work release inmate being housed at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Whitfield, 31, has several recent convictions. He was sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm, court records show.

Officials are still searching for the suspects, who allegedly drove up to the back door of IHOP, jumped out of a stolen vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The stolen vehicle was found on fire in a nearby subdivision a short time later, on Hidden Ridge Lane off Stumberg, officials said. That burned out car matched descriptions from witnesses and surveillance footage of the shooting.

The suspects were described as two Black men wearing red and white bandanas over their faces, one with red pants and the other with light colored pants.

The lunchtime shooting shattered an otherwise routine workday for employees of several nearby businesses in the shopping center and cluster of adjacent restaurants along a major retail corridor in Baton Rouge. The IHOP lies between an Olive Garden and Whataburger that become especially busy during midday. Several large retail stores are located a short distance away, including Super Target and Petco.