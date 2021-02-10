Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christian Major, 38, 2089 Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Jamie Thomas, 34, 1546 Hermosa Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate required, other laws of the road and improper window tint.
- Robert Yeary, 40, 5701 MacBeth Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and careless operation.