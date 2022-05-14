After a standoff and an exchange of gunfire, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies said they had a man in custody who they believe fatally shot someone in the 500 block of W. Chalfont Drive.
Around 4 p.m., deputies responded to the scene and found Ronald Leduff, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. Leduff, who lived on the street was brought to the hospital, but died of his wounds.
Deputies set up a perimeter around a house with patrol units and armored trucks, and attempted to talk the suspect out of it.
Around 7:45 p.m., multiple gunshots could be heard. The sheriff's office then issued a statement saying a suspect was in custody.
The sheriff's office said the encounter was still under investigation and did not name the suspect. A law enorcement source said no deputies were injured and the suspect was in stable condition.
Kiara Jones, who lives nearby, said she was celebrating her birthday with a crawfish boil when she heard six gunshots.
Multiple neighbors said the man they believed to be the suspect had caused trouble in the neighborhood before, walking around with guns and threatening people. They said police had been called to the neighborhood repeatedly because of him.
Some said they had told their children not to go near his house.