Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charmaine Pugh, 52, 7329 Northampton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Freddie Williams, 51, 8825 Old Hermitage Parkway, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, and battery of a police officer.