Three arrested for $2,300 Thanksgiving clothing theft
Three women were arrested on Thanksgiving after allegedly working as a group to steal more than $2,300 in merchandise from area businesses, Baton Rouge police said.
The three women — identified as Kimaijah Aclise, 17; Brandi D. Binson, 20; and Ashley Knighten, 27 — were arrested Thursday evening within the Siegen Lane Marketplace at 10521 South Mall Drive.
The three women allegedly attempted to steal clothes from stores in the area, cops said, and were fleeing the scene on foot when they were arrested. The trio was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of felony theft and conspiracy.
It was not specified where the theft occurred. Images of merchandise released by police showed clothes atop a white car, several featuring Victoria's Secret branding.
Police said two other people evaded arrest, and the group is also suspected of thefts in Livingston and Ascension parishes.
Authorities book 1 on suspicion of DWI
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kendall Coffman, 20, 1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.