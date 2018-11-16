One man has been arrested after a double shooting in Ethel that left one man dead and a woman hurt Thursday evening, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Antonio Woods Jr. was booked about 2 a.m. Friday morning after the shooting that occurred at 5847 Deer Creek Lane.
Danny Rogers, 28, died after the shooting at his home. Wyneshia Rogers, whose age was not specified, was hospitalized after the shooting. It was unclear if or how the pair was related.
Woods was booked on a count of first degree murder, the sheriff's office said.
