A Baton Rouge police officer in training has been accused of choking his girlfriend Thursday night in Zachary, prompting his arrest and an internal affairs investigation, law enforcement officials said.
Jeffery Orlando Deandre Newman, 31, is accused of twice choking his live-in girlfriend after becoming enraged Thursday night, according to his arrest report. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. confirmed that Newman finished the department's training academy in June and was in the middle of his field training. Newman is on paid administrative leave.
Newman was inside an Old Scenic Highway apartment around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when he found old photos on his girlfriend's phone from before they were dating, according to his arrest report. He became angry, calling her names and pushed her in the face, causing the woman to strike out in self-defense, police say.
The woman told police that Newman then grabbed her around the throat and choked her. Newman only let her go after she scratched him on the face, according to the report. While she was still on the ground, Newman leaned over and put his elbow on her throat, again choking her. All of this happened in the presence of the woman's young children.
She was able to run out of the apartment and locate the apartment's courtesy officer, who also works for the Baton Rouge Police Department. He told the responding Zachary Police officer that the woman's neck was very red and it appeared "she had been strangled badly," according to the report.
Newman was in the second of four field training phases where he accompanied officers on patrols, McKneely said. He will remain on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation into possible policy violations pertaining to the arrest.
McKneely said that Newman was still on a probationary status as a new hire and had not been on the force long enough to earn civil service status.
Newman, of 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on domestic abuse battery strangulation and domestic abuse battery child endangerment, both felonies.