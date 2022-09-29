One person was killed in a shooting outside Baker, emergency officials said.
Numerous law enforcement officers, including U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and Baton Rouge police were working an expansive scene that covers multiple streets, centered on the 1700 block of Wisdom Drive.
A black SUV sat in a ditch behind the crime scene tape.
Local law enforcement officials said the U.S. Marshals are handling the scene. The marshals are responsible for pursuing fugitives.
No other information was immediately available.