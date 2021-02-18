A Washington Parish sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man, who had armed himself with knives and confronted officers responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night in rural Mount Hermon, according to law enforcement officials.
The man was identified as Dustin Crain, 28, of Mount Hermon. No law enforcement officers were injured during the fatal encounter.
State police were called to assist with the investigation into the shooting, which is common practice especially for smaller law enforcement agencies across Louisiana.
Officials released few details about the exact events preceding the shooting. State police said in a news release Thursday afternoon that deputies were dispatched to an address on Albert Magee Road around 10 p.m. "in reference to a domestic violence incident."
As the officers arrived, "Crain armed himself with two large knives and confronted the responding deputies," state police spokesman Senior Trooper Jeremy Price said in the release. He said a deputy shot Crain, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
"As is proper in such situations, an outside independent law enforcement agency is conducting this investigation," Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said in a statement. "Any loss of life is always tragic and our deepest sympathy is extended to the family of the deceased."
Officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were initially called to a different address, where a "battered woman" told officers that Crain had fled to the residence on Albert Magee Road. The shooting occurred shortly after deputies arrived there and encountered Crain.
Officials didn't disclose the extent of the woman's injuries.
Crain had two previous arrests in Washington Parish, both relatively minor. He was arrested in March 2018 on simple battery. Officials declined to provide details about the arrest but said the victim was Crain's father.
The second arrest was from May 2018 for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. The outcomes of those cases were not immediately available.
Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley said the sheriff's office has no record of other domestic violence incidents involving Crain.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, the sheriff placed the blame firmly on Crain: "In this case, the assailant chose to assault the officers with deadly weapons, leaving them no choice but to defend themselves," Seal said.
However, a ruling on whether the shooting was justified and appropriate will come from state police, the independent agency tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. That investigation remains "active and ongoing," according to state police.