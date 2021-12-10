A 3-year-old boy and man were killed in a drive-by shooting on River Road Friday evening, Baton Rouge police say.
The man was pronounced dead right away, according to East Baton Rouge EMS.
The toddler died at the hospital a short time later, according to BRPD.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers received a report of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. by the levee road, just minutes away from LSU.
After interviewing witnesses, he said police learned that someone drove up to a car with four people inside at River Road and and Brightside Drive and began shooting.
The driver in the targeted car crashed as he tried to flee, officials said.
The bullets struck the two rear passengers, BRPD added.
About an hour after police set up the crime scene tape, a group of women at the scene were shouting at reporters.
When one of the women got a phone call, she collapsed to the ground, sobbing. Another in the group pulled her back up, and they drove off minutes later.
McKneely teared up while sharing details about the shooting.
He urged anyone with information about the case to talk to investigators.
"This is a tragic incident that's happened here," he said. "There are loved ones that are affected by it, and we hope that anybody who knows any information that will help us in our investigation will come forward."
Detectives are working diligently to piece together what happened, he said, "so we can hold those accountable who are responsible."
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome offered her condolences to the victims' loved ones.
"Tonight two individuals were victims in a drive by shooting, one of them was a 3 year old child," she said. "While details are still unfolding, my heart goes out to the families of the victims. Perpetrators of the violence we are experiencing must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions."
Broome called for an end to the violence, which drove the number of homicides in Baton Rouge to a record high this year.
"This reprehensible behavior must cease," she continued. "Families and neighborhoods deserve to live in peace."
She asked for people with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
The River Road shooting marks the second time in little more than a week that people in the capital region have been targeted in drive-by shootings. On Dec. 2, in what police described as a retaliatory killing, a Zachary man was shot to death in his car on Interstate 10 in Prairieville.