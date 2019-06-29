A woman was shot in the leg in a sporting goods store's parking lot near the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday night, according to Baton Rouge police.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., BRPD spokesman, said a call came into police at 9:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods.
It's the fourth shooting in Baton Rouge in less than 24 hours.
Seven people were injured in a shooting at a Florida Boulevard night club early Saturday morning.
Three people were shot in an armed robbery on Jasper Avenue late Friday night. And one person was shot near a Tigerland bar late Friday night.
Police set up a barrier stretching from the edge of the adjacent Mall of Louisiana AMC Theatres down past the place where the woman was reportedly shot in front of the sporting goods store.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday night movie-goers exiting the theatre huddled along the borders of the police tape and gawked at the law enforcement officers swarming the scene. Some of the people had cars behind the tape they could not reach before they had to head home for the night.
Both Baton Rouge Police officers and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were working the scene.