An 8-month-old baby weighed only eight pounds when he died from multiple injuries inflicted by his own father, sheriff's deputies said.
La'Dre Doucette Jr. had fractured ribs, punctured lungs and other severely damaged organs, an autopsy found. But the boy's family says the infant was neglected in addition to being apparently beaten.
La'Dre's father, 28-year-old La'Dre Doucette, and mother, 30-year-old Mary Williams, were both arrested on counts of first-degree murder Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Doucette's younger brother, De'Andre Doucette, 27, said his nephew was always a small baby — born a twin and premature. As it became clear the child was struggling to gain weight, De'Andre told his brother he should consider bringing his son back to the hospital.
A "typical" 8-month-old boy weighs between 17.5 and 22 pounds, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"I didn’t think the baby was fit enough to be at home because he wasn’t gaining weight," De'Andre said. But he remembers his brother told him the baby was "his son" and "to mind his own business."
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakside Drive on Monday where they found the baby unresponsive, according to booking documents. The infant was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Williams, the baby's mother, eventually cooperated with authorities during the investigation to reveal how her son received his injuries.
She told investigators that Doucette, her boyfriend, began to physically abuse their son in January, according to booking documents. At least eight times she witnessed him beat their son because he was crying but chose not to intervene because she was afraid of her boyfriend, documents say. However, Williams acknowledged there were opportunities for her to seek medical attention for him or report the abuse.
She described to authorities how Doucette would repeatedly punch the baby with a closed fist while he was lying in bed. Detectives also learned that Doucette was verbally abusive toward the child as well, often using “extreme profanity” toward him when he cried, according to booking documents.
Investigators with the coroner’s office found an abrasion around the baby’s eye and mild bruising on the back of the head. The autopsy revealed trauma to the head, spine, torso and upper extremities. His ribs were fractured, lungs bruised and punctured and other organs damaged severely, booking documents say.
After the baby's death, Doucette and Williams took their other children and “moved to an unknown location," records show.
De'Andre remembers his small nephew as "always smiling" though "he didn't say much." Because of his work schedule, De'Andre mostly saw the baby on Facetime.
On the one hand, De'Andre is in disbelief: "This seems like something from off Lifetime," he said. "I would have never expected that."
However, he believes "without a shadow of a doubt" that his older brother — who he once thought of as his protector — is responsible for his nephew's death. As a partial explanation, he keeps returning to the fact that his nephew weighed so little and that his brother refused to take him to the doctor.
"If you were a parent and even thought your child was sick, you take him to the hospital," De'Andre said.
Before the autopsy results arrived, De'Andre said his brother tried to blame their own mother — the child's grandmother — for the baby's death, claiming he died because she didn't burp him. He has not spoken to his brother since deputies arrested him in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he said.
Doucette, when interviewed by authorities, denied abusing his son, documents say. Doucette’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, home invasion and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Both he and Williams were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder. No bond has been set for either parent.
According to De'Andre, the baby's twin sister and other siblings are in Department of Children and Family Services custody.
Much like domestic violence, physical abuse of children has risen in the last two years during the pandemic, according to Kaliko Harris, lead family advocate and forensic interviewer for the Baton Rouge Children Advocacy Center.
The two are connected, Harris said. In cases when the advocates see physically abused children, the parent helping them report is often also suffering from abuse or has previously been a victim of abuse. And the trauma continues to ripple outward, sometimes into adulthood.
"Family violence is one of the most direct and potentially harmful forms of violence exposure that children experience," Harris said. "If that’s what they’re witnessing, you’re going to mimic that behavior."
While doctors generally screen for abuse in regular checkup appointments, family and friends can also recognize signs of abuse and contact the Department of Children and Family Services hotline to report their suspicions.
Signs of abuse to look for in children below the age of five include increased irritability, uncontrollable crying, inability to be consoled, inability to nurse or eat and significant changes in sleeping patterns, Harris said.
De'Andre and his brother, La'Dre, were born about a year apart. They have always been close siblings because of that, he said. Since his nephew was born, De'Andre really thought his brother was happy — that he loved his son.
Now, he is plagued with doubts.
"You don’t know how bad I’m beating myself up," he said. "I should have just been more active. I wish I would have noticed."
His other wish is that his small and smiley nephew could have had the chance to know what he wanted out of life, and who he hoped to be.
Anyone concerned about a child experiencing abuse and neglect can call The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Hotline at (855) 4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437) toll-free, 24/7.