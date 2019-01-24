Many folks might remember Mike Graham as the guy on TV giving the weather forecast, but others also may have encountered his soothing voice in another role: as a law enforcement officer and dispatcher.
Graham has since retired from WAFB-TV. On Tuesday, he delivered his last sign-off as a Baton Rouge Police dispatcher, and on Thursday the 79-year-old gave a final farewell to the department he’s called home on-and-off for the last 49 years.
Roughly two dozen law enforcement officers, officials and dispatchers gathered to celebrate Graham’s distinguished career. He joined the force as a reserve officer in 1970, serving alternately as a reservist and full-time officer until 1995.
He graduated from the Police Academy in 1978 as its valedictorian.
Graham was devoted to his police work, even while working as chief meteorologist for WAFB beginning in 1979. After fully retiring from WAFB in 2004, Graham decided to return to law enforcement.
In 2007, he began working as a communications officer, or dispatcher, on the night shift.
Each shift at midnight he’d deliver a brief weather report, building a bond over the radio with his officers.
“I tried to be to them not just a disembodied voice, but like a riding partner that wasn’t actually sitting in their unit, but one on whom they could depend if they needed something,” he said.
Uniform Patrol Commander Capt. Kevin Newman said Graham was always someone other officers could rely on. “You knew that you were well taken care of when Mike was on the radio,” Newman said. “You can listen to that calming voice and just know there’s someone on the other end that cares about you.”
Graham was moved to tears when officers played a recording of his final sign off, during which he urged “his boys” to “be professional in all you do. It will resonate with the community, and it will make the job just a little easier and safer.”
His fellow dispatchers crowded around Graham for a photo after the recognition ceremony, congratulating him and wishing him well in his retirement. Communications officer Letonia Louis Robertson, who’s known Graham since his first dispatcher shift in 2007, said he’s a kind soul who has forever touched the lives of the people he’s known.
“He is one of the most humble people you can ever possibly meet. Everything he does he does with extreme dedication and he wants to perform to the best or above the best of his ability,” Robertson said. “He is an amazing person, and every one of us who got to know him personally, he’s forever touched our lives.”
Graham said leaving the force was a bittersweet moment, but it’s time to move on to the next phase in his life. He and his wife Gloria are preparing to retire in Sun City, Arizona, to be near his son and daughter-in-law in Phoenix.
He’ll always cherish his time in blue, he said.
“I never regretted it for a moment. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” he said.