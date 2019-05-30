One person was pronounced dead early Thursday following a crash involving only an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy unit just north of Zachary, officials said.
Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Pride Port Hudson Road at Pin Oak Lane just north of Zachary, said Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. He said one person was found dead at the scene, and the coroner was called out.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark said his team is handling the death.
