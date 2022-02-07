Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nathaniel Hodges, 32, 3240 Broussard St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and careless driving.
- Randy Levi, 40, 3322 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, no insurance, no license plate and drinking an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.