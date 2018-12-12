Police arrested a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man on Wednesday in the killing of his neighbor earlier this month, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Curtis Holland is accused of killing his neighbor, Jordan Spears, 27 on Dec. 2 death in Spears' Zion City home. Holland lived less than three blocks away, according to his given address.

Baton Rouge man found dead in Zion City home after shooting Sunday afternoon UDATED, 10:25 P.M. Baton Rouge police have identified a man who was shot and killed in his home Sunday in the Zion City neighborhood as Jordan…

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a past altercation between Holland and Spears.

Spears was a father of five and a native of Baton Rouge.

Holland, of 4725 Stearns Street, was booked on first-degree murder into Parish Prison.

