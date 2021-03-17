A Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop on Perkins Road, partially paralyzing him, was fired Tuesday — months after she was arrested and later indicted in the shooting.

Kasha Domingue received notice of her termination effective at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a State Police spokesman said. She had been on administrative leave since an East Baton Rouge grand jury indicted her in October on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Before that, she was assigned to desk duty following the 2018 shooting, which left Clifton Dilley paralyzed.

Dilley, then 19, was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn on Perkins Road, police records say.

Records indicate conflicting accounts of the exact circumstances. A State Police investigator said Dilley was charging toward Domingue when he was shot, but a federal lawsuit claims he was running away. Domingue initially reported to dispatch that she had fired her stun gun at Dilley, rather than her service weapon, which slowed the emergency response, the lawsuit alleges.

Her indictment marked an unusual outcome for law enforcement shooting cases, which often result in no criminal charges for the officer involved.

If convicted of battery, Domingue faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The weapon count is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $1,000.

After news of her termination from State Police, Baton Rouge attorney Don Cazayoux issued a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing approval on behalf of Dilley and his family.

"One of their main concerns has always been that she be prevented from doing this to anyone again," he said, noting that the termination makes it unlikely "she will be allowed to patrol the streets anywhere in the future."

Cazayoux also argued that the decision to fire Domingue suggests State Police investigators found reasons to doubt her account of what happened.

The Advocate reported in 2018 that Domingue had been wearing a defective body camera that did not record the shooting and driving a new State Police vehicle that was not properly equipped with a dashboard camera.

Just hours before shooting Dilley, Domingue had fired her stun gun after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate in Baton Rouge, documents say. A passenger fled the scene and Domingue fired her stun gun at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, a use of force report states.

That was one of three instances in just eight months when Domingue fired a stun gun at people she encountered while on duty, all of whom were unarmed, records show.

Her next court date is April 29.

State Police declined to immediately release a copy of her termination letter, saying the disciplinary appeal process or court proceedings could make it protected under public records laws.