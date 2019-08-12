Windows on the ground, benches flipped over, and other signs of damage at Baton Rouge's African American museum were reported Monday to police as possible acts of vandalism — exactly one month after its founder, civil rights leader Sadie Roberts-Joseph, was killed.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. confirmed that police were investigating damage to the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in downtown Baton Rouge.

Photos posted on Facebook Monday showed many items on the outside of the museum obviously out of place, pushed over or broken. It was not clear when the damage occurred.

Roberts-Joseph, a Baton Rouge icon known best for the museum as well as organizing the city's Juneteenth celebration, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car on July 12. Police later arrested her tenant, 38-year-old Ronn Bell, on a count of first-degree murder. He had been about $1,200 behind in rent.

The African American museum is not open on Mondays. It was unclear if there was any damage to the inside of the museum.

