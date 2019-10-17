The East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect in Baton Rouge's Highland Club subdivision last month has returned to work after an internal investigation led his superiors to believe his actions were appropriate given the circumstances.

The Sept. 14 encounter lasted less than nine seconds, after a relative had called 911 to report that Melvin Watkins had been violent during the 95th birthday party of a relative.

Watkins, 54, was driving away from the scene when he apparently tried to run down a deputy, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement Thursday. The sheriff said preliminary results of the internal investigation show that Watkins turned his car and accelerated toward the deputy while disregarding verbal commands to stop.

"As the suspect's vehicle accelerated toward the deputy, the deputy was forced to flee backward into a neighboring yard as he was blocked in by his parked vehicle and the suspect's vehicle," Gautreaux said. "As the deputy fled backward, he fired shots into the vehicle."

Watkins was shot and killed behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The deputy had been dispatched to the scene after the 911 call from a relative at the party. Watkins had started arguing with another man there, then plunged a screwdriver into a door before other attendees asked him to leave and called the police to have him escorted from the premises, family members said in the days following his death.

Watkins' wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit not long after the shooting, arguing he was just trying to peacefully leave the scene when the deputy arrived and almost immediately fired his service weapon.

The deputy's name has not been officially released, but James Hammett was the only sheriff's deputy to be placed on leave the day of the shooting, sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks confirmed Thursday.

State Police is investigating the shooting per normal protocol for shootings involving Louisiana law enforcement officers. The results of that investigation will be turned over to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office to decide whether the deputy will face criminal charges.

"Obviously it is tragic when any life must be taken to prevent the loss of further life," Gautreaux said. "We thank the community for their continued support and patience as the investigation is carried out to completion."

Watkins' family has disputed the claim that the shooting was reasonable.

"In fact, Mr. Watkins was in his car, with the windows rolled up, and was not engaging with anyone. He was simply leaving as requested," an attorney for his wife wrote in the civil complaint, which was filed in federal court and names as defendants Gautreaux and the deputy responsible for the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges that Watkins lost control of his lower extremities after being shot, which caused him to press down on the accelerator, at which point the deputy fired three more shots into the car.

"As a result, Mr. Watkins was killed and his car careened out of control down the street, flipping over, and coming to rest in the front yard of a residence," the complaint reads.

Margaret Watkins argues that the shockingly short window of time between the deputy's arrival and her husband's death "demonstrates that the officer's actions were in wanton and reckless disregard for the rights of Mr. Watkins." The complaint also claims Gautreaux is liable for his failure "to adequately train and supervise" the deputy responsible.

There is dashcam footage but no body camera video of the shooting because the sheriff's hasn't equipped its officers with that technology.

The deputy was recently taken off paid administrative leave and assigned to desk duty, according to the sheriff's office.

WBRZ-TV first reported that Hammett had returned to work. The station also obtained recordings of at least one 911 call from the party.

"Can I get a police officer here," a woman asked dispatchers on the call. "Someone is going to be dead before y'all get over here."

