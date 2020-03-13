Neighbors said it was an unusual sight: Police cars, paramedics and the coroner's van crowding the driveway of a large home in a quiet, spacious neighborhood off Staring Lane early Thursday afternoon.
One woman who lives nearby thought a resident had died of a heart attack. Only later did she learn Baton Rouge Police were responding to the fourth homicide in the capital city in less than two days — a spike in gun violence after a relative lull in recent weeks.
Officials have cautioned against drawing any kind of conclusions from this sudden increase, but also said they are concerned any time there is a rise in violent crime.
"Obviously, we’re concerned any time we see an uptick in homicides," said BRPD Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam. "Our investigators are working diligently to follow all four of them."
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said that none of the homicides in the last 48 hours appear to be connected.
"This spike is somewhat odd but surely has happened many times in the past," Moore said. "I have seen some brutal, violent months followed by calm. It's hard to draw any conclusions, but we would surely like to see less violent activity."
The violence began shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, when police found 15-year-old Emanuel Banks suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Old Hammond Highway. Banks, who lives a short drive from the scene of the shooting in a neighborhood off South Flannery Road, died at the scene.
Later that afternoon, around 1 p.m., police discovered 36-year-old Joshua Roberts in the 700 block of Central Road in Scotlandville, along a side street just a few yards from the boundary of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. An employee at the church said no one in the building heard gunshots, but they saw the body of the man resting in the street beyond the chain-link fence of their property after police arrived.
In the evening, a 51-year-old man was reported shot around 7:45 p.m. in a neighborhood off Gus Young Avenue. John Armstrong was discovered shot in the front yard of a home in the 1100 block of N. 44th Street. He later died from his injuries.
Choir members at St. James Baptist church, which is several hundred feet from the site of the shooting, bore witness to the scene as they emerged from the building following their rehearsal for Sunday services. Several members gathered around the police tape at the scene said they had not heard any gunshots during their rehearsal.
And Thursday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., police responded to Castle Kirk Drive, located near Staring Lane. They found 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds in his own home. Lane later died on scene.
Friday, police announced the arrest of Lindy Lane, 39, in the shooting.
Neighbors said the family has lived in the home for about three or four years and tended to "keep to themselves." They added that there was so much construction and repair underway in the subdivision that it was difficult to distinguish something as unexpected as a gunshot on a sunny and breezy afternoon.
Near the police tape and cars stacked down the road, family members embraced and wept as dog-walkers and repairmen looked on or continued about their business.
While East Baton Rouge Parish saw a slight decrease in homicides in 2019, the final tally clocked in higher than law enforcement officials had originally hoped. November saw a spike in violence that remain elevated through the end of the year.
"Our wins may not look like enough," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul after the 2019 homicide numbers were finalized. "Could we do better? Absolutely. Do I want the numbers to be better? Absolutely, and I think we're headed in that direction."
BRPD spent the early months of 2020 doggedly solving a slew of homicide cases — some months or weeks old, others long since cold when finally cleared.
After homicides spike, Dunnam said BRPD refocuses its street crime division and their gun crime intelligence task force to canvass the affected areas. The public provides unparalleled assistance when they call in tips, he added, and he hopes their newly high clearance rate will deter other people considering engaging in criminal activity to think twice before they act.
While Moore discouraged drawing lines between the homicides and determining some kind of pattern, he sees the value in discussing violent crime as a problem beyond the boundaries of Baton Rouge.
"Hopefully, we can have a local, state and national conversation level about violent crime as a public health concern and how we have responded compared to this serious — but not as deadly — coronavirus," Moore said.