A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man who was found dead, wrapped in a tarp late Tuesday in the middle of South Flannery Road.

Kevin Hewitt Dukes, 42, of Baton Rouge, is accused of killing Julius Thomas Sr. and dumping his body from a moving vehicle, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Thomas' body was found wrapped in a tarp late Tuesday on South Flannery Road, but Hicks said investigators believe he was killed outside Dukes' car business on Old Hammond Highway, about a mile from where the body was found. Thomas's family told investigators that the two men had an ongoing feud over a large amount of money that Thomas owed Dukes, and that Thomas had gone to visit Dukes late Tuesday.

"Dukes had contacted Thomas for a brief time yesterday evening, shortly before the body was discovered," Hicks said. "Thomas also had a conversation with his relative in which he told his relative that he was going to Dukes place of business."

Hicks said deputies executed search warrants for Dukes business and home, where they found an "excessive amount of blood" in Dukes' car and blood outside of this business, King of Carz LA. They also found shell casings at the business.

The family last spoke to Thomas on the phone around 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Thomas said he had arrived at Dukes's business, King of Carz LA, to talk to him. Phone records indicate that Dukes called Thomas at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials are still waiting on results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

+9 Tarp-wrapped body found in residential Baton Rouge area north of I-12 ID'd by police East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of a body found Tuesday evening in a residential area on South Flannery Road.

Sheriff's investigators on Wednesday morning marked off the entire parking lot of King of Carz Automotive center, at 12220 Old Hammond Highway, with crime scene tape.

Deputies had at least 20 orange cones each labeled by a number in the parking lot near the doorway of the business, including one on the hood of a parked vehicle. Such cones typically mark evidence during an investigation.

Dukes turned himself into authorities Wednesday, however officials are still searching for Thomas' vehicle, a 2007 silver Ford Expedition with the license plate 213CDT. Hicks asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Dukes, of 1448 Pelham Dr., will be booked on a count of second-degree murder.

Can't see video below? Click here.