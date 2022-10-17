Bogalusa police say shots were fired in five different places late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Bogalusa Maj. Troy Tervalon said police responded to five seperate calls for shootings throughout the roughly 11,000-person town. He said no one was injured, but one car and one house were damaged.
No arrests have been made, and no witnesses have come forward in any of the shootings, Tervalon said.
The shootings come two days after a 15-year-old was killed in a shootout outside Bogalusa High School's homecoming game Friday night, marking the eighth homicide in Bogalusa's deadliest year in decades.
Sunday night's gunfire also brings the total number of shootings in Bogalusa this year up to 69, as gun violence in the town rose so much that police just started tracking the number of shootings earlier this year.