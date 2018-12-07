Two priests who spent time in the Baton Rouge-area were named in a ground-breaking list released by leaders of the Jesuit religious order on Friday of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Jody Blanchard, SJ

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1983

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans

**Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.**

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Note: Immaculate Conception in Scotlandville is Baton Rouge's only Catholic Church staffed by a Jesuit priest, with the Rev. Thomas Clark as its current pastor. The parish dates back to 1953, according to its listing on the Jesuit order's official website.

Immaculate Conception is also known for its connection to nearby Southern University. Clark celebrates Mass for Southern students and the parish helps to put on events at Southern's MLK Catholic Student Center.

The church will undergo renovations in 2019.

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ

NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province

Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

**Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.**

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Note: Manresa House of Retreats is located in St. James Parish.