Two priests who spent time in the Baton Rouge-area were named in a ground-breaking list released by leaders of the Jesuit religious order on Friday of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Jesuit order releases list of priests, others credibly accused of abuse; 19 with ties to New Orleans
Jody Blanchard, SJ
Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1983
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans
**Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.**
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Note: Immaculate Conception in Scotlandville is Baton Rouge's only Catholic Church staffed by a Jesuit priest, with the Rev. Thomas Clark as its current pastor. The parish dates back to 1953, according to its listing on the Jesuit order's official website.
Immaculate Conception is also known for its connection to nearby Southern University. Clark celebrates Mass for Southern students and the parish helps to put on events at Southern's MLK Catholic Student Center.
The church will undergo renovations in 2019.
Thomas J. Naughton, SJ
NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
Birth: 1933
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.
**Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.**
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Note: Manresa House of Retreats is located in St. James Parish.