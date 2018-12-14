Authorities arrested as least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between Thursday and Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sergio Carranza, 25, 58210 Main St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI.
- Kimberly Harper, 39, 15544 Patricia Dale Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying red light.
- Whitney Ice, 24, 5802 Michigan Blvd., Portland, Oregon, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Donald Williams, 64, 11618 East Subdivision Road, Port Allen, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.