A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the rape of a woman behind a business on Plank Road.
Damien Montgomery, 34, of 1728 N. 3rd Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree rape and sexual battery.
The victim was walking in the 4100 block of Plank Road around Aug. 29 when Montgomery attempted to flirt with her, booking documents show.
Though she rebuffed his advances and began to walk away from him, Montgomery grabbed her by the neck and choked her, according to booking documents.
He dragged her to the back of a Dollar General store and raped her as she resisted, the police report says, only stopping and running away when the victim told him that there were cameras in the area.