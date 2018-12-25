Thaddeus Watis, a 20-year-old from Convent, was home for the holidays from Arkansas Baptist College where he played college football when he was killed in a Christmas Eve quadruple shooting in Lutcher.
Watis was a defensive back at the junior college in Little Rock.
He also played football at Lutcher High until 2016 and was a part of the 2015 Lutcher team that won the Class 3A state championship.
"Thaddeus is a kid who shows up and puts in a good day’s work every single day and you know this is something that means a lot to him." Lutcher head coach Dwain Jenkins told riverparishfootball.com in 2016.
The shooting left two men dead and two wounded, one of them a 15-year-old boy. No motive or suspects have yet been uncovered, but investigators believe the shooting may be related to a rift between young men in the communities of Lutcher and Convent, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said during a news conference at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place at a party outside the Neighborhood Lounge late Monday night, Martin said.
A second man, Dedrick Paul Green Jr., 23, of also of Convent, was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead as he arrived, Martin said.
Two others also taken to the hospital, the 15-year-old from Lutcher and Jerrell Moody, 25, of Vacherie, remain in guarded condition Christmas morning, Martin said.
Christmas Eve is traditionally a big night in St. James Parish because people gather on the levee to watch the celebratory bonfires. People tend to trickle down from the bonfire viewing to the party along Main Street, he said.
Advocate staff writer Caroline Grueskin contributed to this report.