The driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate 12 early Monday morning, crashing into a semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the right shoulder; the passenger in the pickup later died at the hospital of his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on I-12 near Essen Lane, police said.
The driver of a 2016 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer had pulled off the highway onto the right shoulder of the interstate, when for unknown reasons, the driver of a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck veered out of the lane and struck the tractor trailer.
The passenger in the truck, Edgar Hernandez, was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. The truck's driver suffered moderate injuries.
The occupants of the semi-tractor trailer were uninjured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.