After a prominent rapper was arrested and accused of aiding a gang-related murder in Tangipahoa Parish last year, he posted a picture for his 2.4 million Instagram followers posing inside his Amite City jail cell.

The employee photographed Javorius Scott — who goes by the stage name JayDaYoungan — near the end of his four-day stint in the jail last week, according to warden Heath Martin. Scott shared the picture soon after he posted bail.

The photo has since disappeared from his account.

“Upon being notified of the posting of the photo, we immediately investigated,” Martin said in a message to The Advocate. “Investigations proved an employee took the picture just before his release. This employee was terminated for violating policy the same day.”

Tangipahoa deputies booked Scott, a Bogalusa resident whose songs have millions of Spotify streams, on Sept. 16 as an accessory to a gang-related killing at a trail ride last summer, Chief Jimmy Travis told The Advocate.

The Instagram photo that cost the employee their job showed Scott sitting in his cell wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, and a white headband with orange sandals. A pile of what appears to be orange jail garb lies next to him.

“All is well now,” Scott wrote in the photo’s caption.

Martin declined to disclose the dismissed employee’s identity, saying their transgression was a policy violation, not a criminal one.

Scott did not return a request for comment Tuesday.