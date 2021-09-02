Three men are wanted for trying to kill someone last week in an LSU parking lot, university officials said.
Louisiana State University police have already made one arrest in the shooting, which they say took place around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at a parking lot by Spruce Hall.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the school promptly notified the campus about shots fired in an emergency text alert.
Zora A. Scott was booked in the case on a felony count of principal to attempted second-degree murder, Ballard said.
The suspects at large are: Rechard Kelly, Ricky Earl Kelly III and Tedrick Tyrus Owens. All are 20 years old.
Police urge anyone who knows where to find them to call LSU detectives at (225) 578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.