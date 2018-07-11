The State Police trooper who shot and injured a passenger during a traffic stop early Tuesday had fired her taser during another traffic stop in the same area just hours earlier, arrest documents show.
Affidavits show that Trooper Kasha Domingue had stopped one driver who was operating a vehicle without a license plate and pulled over the other because he had made an illegal U-turn. She fired service weapons during both encounters after people in the vehicles tried to flee. Both traffic stops occurred on or near Perkins Road in southeastern Baton Rouge.
Agency spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee declined to confirm the trooper's identity. He said the trooper involved was not placed on leave and is scheduled to return to work Friday.
The first incident occurred Monday when Domingue pulled over a vehicle without a license plate, according to the arrest report for the driver. Once the car had stopped and the driver stepped out to speak with Domingue, the passenger grabbed a backpack and ran away from the car, the report says.
Domingue wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that she chased that passenger and then fired her taser at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, but the taser prongs didn't make contact. When she turned back toward the vehicle, the driver jumped back in the car and drove away.
Another trooper later located the car on Bluebonnet Boulevard and took the driver into custody, according to the affidavit. He was searched for weapons — none were found — and later arrested on counts of no license plate, flight from an officer and drug possession.
The shooting happened hours later during another traffic stop. Domingue pulled over another vehicle about 3 a.m. Tuesday after it made an illegal U-turn on Perkins Road, according to the arrest warrant for that driver, Jamaal Mire Jr., 19.
After Mire stopped his car near the intersection of Perkins Road and Potwin Drive, Domingue had Mire exit the vehicle to interview him. A passenger also exited the vehicle, and soon afterwards they both ran from Domingue. A third occupant of the vehicle then ran toward Domingue and she fired her service gun, wounding that person.
Mire, the driver, was arrested later Tuesday on traffic and drug counts, as well as flight from an officer.
The passenger who was shot is being treated at a hospital. State Police wouldn't describe the extent of the injuries.
Lee said the trooper suffered minor injuries but did not describe how or where the injuries occurred.
Lee has declined to comment on whether any of the people in the vehicle were armed or if the incident was captured on video.