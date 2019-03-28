Less than a block from where Mikeith Johnson — known to friends and family as "Keddy" — lived with his family off Winbourne Avenue, the 17-year-old was gunned down Wednesday evening in an encounter that has left his family in shock.

Johnson's mother, Latosha Johnson, said she was a few seconds behind her son when he was killed.

"He died right there," Latosha Johnson said, pointing down the street, choking on the words. She said she believes someone had called her son to the corner of Bradley and Addison streets. Her daughter and she were going to walk with him, but instead turned around to get some money to go to the store. That's when the gunshots rang out, she said.

Latosha Johnson said she doesn't know who her son had met at the corner, or any possible motive for the shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has also not identified a motive or any suspects. They responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mikeith Johnson died at the scene.

His mother her son as "jokester" who had dreams of becoming a rapper.

"He always had something going, never a dull moment," Latosha Johnson said, smiling for a moment. She said he was always cracking jokes.

Latosha Johnson said her son had played football at McKinley High School for a bit, but most recently had dedicated his time to rapping. She said he had been going to a studio and had worked hard to finalize songs he planned to release soon.

"He was just about to put out a CD," she said.

Keddy Johnson's older sister, Mykeria Johnson, 20, said he had been the best uncle to her 5-month-old.

"He used to come and get my baby every morning," Mykeria Johnson said, tears running down her face. "I'm just going to miss him."

Despite the support around her, Latosha Johnson said she was still numb to losing her son.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep. … I don't even know what I feel," his mother said.

The Johnsons were gathered Thursday outside the family's Bradley Street home, surrounded by extended family and friends, recalling how he loved to play video games with his brother and was a sweet person.

That evening, more than 50 family and friends gathered to remember Johnson, with everyone pitching in to buy dozens of balloons for a release. At the corner where Johnson died, family members arranged tealights to spell out his first name.

Ashley Carney, a cousin, described him as "bubbly," with "the cutest dimples."

Another cousin, Jessica Wheeler, said, "He brought joy to everyone in the house."

