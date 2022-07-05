A recent high school graduate celebrating Independence Day on Blind River was thrown into the water from a pontoon boat under the control of a drunken operator and died after being hit by the vessel’s propeller several times, state and local officials said Tuesday.
Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell was the 20th person to die in a boating incident this year, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the fourth in the area in a nine-day period.
David Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired, and reckless operation of a vessel.
Madison's grandmother Linda Bradley said the victim had graduated from Northshore High School in May.
“Madison was so family-oriented. She loved and lived life to the fullest. She was a sweet, loving, generous, joy-filled, spirit-filled young lady," Bradley told WWL-TV in New Orleans. "She was a light for all of us. I don’t know how we do this without her.”
The death occurred while the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took part in “Operation Dry Water,” a heightened awareness and enforcement weekend aimed at reducing incidents of boating under the influence.
“While we are always on the lookout for impaired boat operators, we participate in this campaign during the Fourth of July weekend because we feel it is important to spread the word about our DWI enforcement efforts,” said Adam Einck, a spokesman for the agency.
The agency wrote a number of citations for boating while intoxicated across the state but did not have a specific number available, Einck said.
“We encourage all boaters to have a sober operator,” Einck said.
According to investigators, Bradley and a male passenger had been riding on the bow, beyond the vessel’s protective railing, when the boat hit the wake from a passing boat. The jolt knocked both into the water.
The male passenger resurfaced with minor injuries. Bradley was struck by the boat’s propeller several times and did not resurface. Would-be rescuers on boats outfitted with side-scanning sonar units found her body about 8 p.m. _ 2 ½ hours after she went into the water.
Bradley’s body has been turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
According to LDWF, Louisiana had already seen 19 boating fatalities prior to Monday’s incident. There were 26 for all of 2021.
Alcohol is a leading cause of boating fatalities in Louisiana, wildlife officials said.
Einck said eight of the 26 boating fatalities last year involved alcohol. The department doesn’t yet know what portion of this year’s 20 fatalities were alcohol-related.
The Livingston Parish Detention Center said Tuesday that Crowe was still being held.
A DWI on the water carries the same penalties as on the road: a fine as high as $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water will lose their driver’s license or boating privileges for a specified period.
Last week, three boaters drowned on Lake Maurepas near the mouth of Blind River, near where Bradley was killed. The boaters were also in a group on a pontoon, but Einck said alcohol is not suspected in that incident.
Worsening weather and a failure to use life preservers are believed to have played a part in the deaths then, the agency said.
Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs; and Zane Bryant, 20, of Denham Springs; and his father, Michael Bryant, 48, also of Denham Springs, died June 26. The younger Bryant went into the water to help LeDuff, who was struggling while swimming, then the older Bryant entered the water when his son struggled, too.
None resurfaced.