A teenage girl was killed after she fell out of a pontoon boat on Blind River on the Fourth of July, and authorities say the man driving was under the influence.
Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell was riding on a pontoon boat with five other people when she and another male passenger were knocked off after the boat hit a wake from another ship, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Bradley was struck by the boat’s propeller several times and did not resurface. Her body was later found in the river around 8 p.m., officials said.
The male passenger suffered minor injuries and was able to resurface.
David Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, has been arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired, and reckless operation of a vessel.
Bradley’s body has been turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.
Last week, three people drowned on Lake Maurepas after two men tried to rescue a swimmer near the mouth of the blind river.
According to LDWF, there have been already been 19 boating fatalities in Louisiana so far this year. There were 26 in 2021.