A dead body found on Tiger Bend Road Thursday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
EBRSO deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. that a dead body had been found in a car in the parking lot of the Herschel C. Adcock Law Office on Tiger Bend Road.
The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Keishune Thomas.
Deputies are investigating the shooting death as a homicide based on autopsy findings, said EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Hicks encouraged anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.