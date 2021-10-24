A Hammond man fatally shot his wife, barricaded himself in his home and then killed himself Friday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies were called to E. Coles Creek Loop when they found Heidi Davis, 34, with gunshot wounds outside the house. She was brought to the hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to her injuries, the release said.
Deputies found that 38-year-old Anthony Davis, the victim's husband, had barricaded himself inside. The Special Response Team was called to the scene and, after numerous attempts to contact Anthony Davis, entered the house to find him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.
The incident is still under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, TPSO said.