A worker at the Tangipahoa Parish jail has been fired after he allegedly accepted the invitation from an inmate to go somewhere and fight.
Charles Grimes III, 34 of Ponchatoula, was fired after the incident betwe he and 30-year-old Chistopher Brewer of Kentwood on Aug. 20.
Brewer told investigators he proposed to Grimes that they "F--- off somewhere and fight where nobody can press charges or write us up."
Grimes, described as a "jailer" in a news release, allegedly accepted that invitation, although there was no indication that the pair fought and neither was hurt in the brief altercation.
Brewer told detectives that Grimes is a "good dude" and that he "shouldn't have provoked him."
Grimes admitted to acting unprofessionally and said he shouldn't have allowed Brewer to provoke him. There was no indication what the fight was about, and both men declined to press charges, according to a release.