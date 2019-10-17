The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of the two people killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex on Tigerland Avenue late Wednesday night.

Stan Riley, 37 and Amanda Authement, 34, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside their apartment, according to BRPD.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The victims were found in the 4700 block around 9:25 p.m.

No motive is known.

Neighbors at the apartment complex said they heard about 15 shots around that time.

At the scene Wednesday night, about a dozen BRPD officers huddled in groups between two apartment buildings while detectives started their investigation. There was a line out the door at a popular bar down the street, but it was quiet outside the apartments, which house a mixture of students and families.

It appears officers were focusing their investigation on a downstairs apartment with its door left open, one of several units in a yellow two-story building. Investigators peered inside with a flashlight.

Can't see map below? Click here.