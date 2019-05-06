Ascension Parish Sheriff STOCK _lowres

Three suspects are in custody after a manhunt in the Donaldsonville area, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said.

Deputies searched in the area of Highway 1 N. and Highway 943 N. for at least two men, one Hudson confirmed was armed with a handgun and the other who may or may not have been armed.

Hudson said the men were part of a pursuit out of White Castle that ended in Ascension when the suspects fled on foot.

Officials advised residents to keep doors locked and shelter in place. 

This is a developing story. 

