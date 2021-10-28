A spat over a dog ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Staring Lane motel, Baton Rouge police say.
The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. at Staring Motel, about a block northwest of Mayfair Park, where the victim was walking his dog after the receptionist told him no rooms were available for the night, according to police.
The shooter, later identified as Rayshun Thomas, complained about the dog, prompting the two men to argue, BRPD says.
After putting his dog away, the victim walked up to Thomas with his hands in the air to show there were no hard feelings, police say in an affidavit. BRPD says Thomas responded by pulling out a gun and shooting the dog owner in his right shin.
The victim's fiancée took him to a nearby Our Lady of the Lake emergency room.
"The victim stated Thomas had no reason to shoot him," police wrote in the affidavit.
An anonymous witness corroborated the victim's story, police say.
After conducting a sweep of the motel that turned up a pistol in the doorway of Thomas' room, officers arrested him.
Police say Thomas admitted to the shooting, but said he "only shot once" and didn't realize the bullet struck the man.
Thomas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder.