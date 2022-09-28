Update: Child porn found with pediatric cardiologist likely not of local patients, sheriff's office says
A pediatric cardiologist was arrested Wednesday after detectives found more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on his laptop and phone, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Dr. Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 30 counts of video voyeurism.
According to an affidavit, EBRSO detectives working with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes unit received a complaint from Google earlier this month through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After an initial investigation, detectives discovered 48 images depicting what the affidavit described as "prepubescent girls being sexually assaulted" and posing in sexual positions.
Investigators subsequently subpoenaed Google and AT&T, Belda's internet provider, and linked the images to Belda's home address on Belmont Avenue.
A search warrant was signed Monday and executed Wednesday. Belda gave law officers the passwords to his electronic devices and online storage accounts, where they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and voyeurism, the affidavit said.
Because of Belda's routine access to children through his job, detectives placed the investigation at a high priority level, determining the situation to be "time-sensitive" and that the doctor posed a "possible risk" to other individuals.
A bio for Belda was initially listed on the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital website but has since been deleted.