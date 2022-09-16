One of the 17-year-olds who was arrested after a man was fatallty shot in the Evangeline Street Park on Tuesday has now been booked on a count of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police said Friday night.
Calvin Roberts, 24, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital, police said.
The teen, who police are not identifiying because he is a juvenile, also faces charges of armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The suspect previously been booked on counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, posession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal carrying of a handgun and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Another 17 year old was booked on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.