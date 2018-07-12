Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alexandria Everett, 22, 16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Joseph Gibbens, 61, 4201 Gibbens Payne Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, other laws of the road and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Angela Maglapit, 52, 743 2 Quorum Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.