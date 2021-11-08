Former LSU football player Ray Parker pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to probation after being accused of beating his girlfriend and kicking her puppy in late 2020.

Parker, 22, was initially arrested in September 2020 on battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property. At the time, he was a redshirt freshman defensive end at LSU, but he was suspended indefinitely from the team following his arrest, then later expelled. Before attending LSU, Parker played football for Ruston High.

Parker was one of many LSU football players accused of sexual misconduct or dating violence in recent years, according to a March report from Husch Blackwell, the private law firm hired to review how the university handled those cases. LSU continues to face backlash over mishandling such complaints, but the victim in this case told investigators that she was satisfied with the Title IX process.

After his September arrest, campus police said Parker shoved his girlfriend into a dresser and destroyed her belongings, including her phone, after showing up to her residence in the middle of the night. The two had been dating for about a year, according to police reports.

While investigating that incident, authorities found evidence of the cruelty to animals and issued the second warrant soon thereafter.

That warrant accused Parker of routinely abusing a pitbull puppy named Kash that he and his girlfriend took care of together, including breaking its leg, which needed to be amputated, according to police.

He had sent her text messages about punishing the dog for peeing on the floor, saying Kash might end up "dead or injured." He told his girlfriend to come get "this … broke leg dog," according to the warrant.

She ultimately collected Kash and turned him over to the LSU vet school for treatment, unable to afford his vet bills, police said. Officers learned that his leg had to be amputated because of multiple breaks and fractures.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Parker pleaded guilty as charged Monday. He received a suspended sentence of three years in prison and three years probation, meaning he could serve the time behind bars if he violates the conditions of his supervised release.

The judge also ordered psychological and substance abuse evaluations.