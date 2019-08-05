A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Woodville, Mississippi, after he allegedly battered a woman in a Baton Rouge apartment complex and took his juvenile son and her juvenile son, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Marcus Green was taken into custody and faces charges of domestic abuse battery and kidnapping.
Both children were found unharmed.
On Sunday, EBRSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in 11000 block of Nicholson Drive. The victim told authorities Green was violent during an argument that started at a local restaurant.
Green then took the two children in her rental car and threatened to harm the victim's son if she called police, according to EBRSO.
EBRSO detectives located the vehicle at one of Green's relatives.