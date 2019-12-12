Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Chasity Bass, 22, 1113 N. Coolidge Avenue, Gonzales, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.
- Stacy Jamieson, 55, 6244 Durande Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.
- Crystal Spears, 36, Blount Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle and careless operation.