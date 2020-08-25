Baton Rouge Police are investigating and one person has been arrested after a large brawl broke out near Evangeline Street.
The incident happened around 5:34 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Beechwood Street, according to spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
A video posted on Facebook and filmed from the dashboard of a car shows about 10 people fighting in the middle of the street.
Seconds after the fight appears to begin, a sedan barrels down the road and strikes several of the tussling people before braking. After an initial stunned pause, one of the women opens the door of the car from the outside, pulls the driver into the street and begins to hit him.
The video then shows other people who had been fighting before the car arrived circling the driver and repeatedly striking him. One of them breaks away to help a person who had fallen to the ground and appears injured.
At some point, the driver manages to clamber back into the car as a woman approaches the vehicle with a baseball bat and starts to hit the windshield, fracturing it. With the door still open, the car drives forward, though it is unclear if it crashed or braked again.
McKneely said Anntaesha McDowell, 24, of Baker, was arrested in the incident Monday night and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on illegal use of a weapon.
It was not immediately clear from the video which of the brawlers is McDowell.
McKneely added that more arrests may be forthcoming.