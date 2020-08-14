A man was killed in a shooting on Greenwell Street Friday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police reported.
The incident took place around 1:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of Greenwell Street, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Donald Carlton, 66, was found sitting inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, McKneely said.
Carlton was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.