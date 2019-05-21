A man was shot in what officials believe was an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday outside an apartment complex off Coursey Boulevard, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The man was sitting in his vehicle at 13675 Coursey Boulevard, the address of the Coursey Place Apartment Homes, about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men who attempted to rob him, Hicks said.
The men allegedly fired shots as the man tried to escape the robbery, injuring him.
He was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known, Hicks said.
Hicks said the shooting remains under investigation.