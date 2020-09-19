Almost a year after Welton "Wick" Pierce disappeared, authorities have discovered his truck in Mississippi and a multi-agency search effort has located unidentified remains.

Pierce was last seen on Oct. 27 traveling westbound on Highway 10 in Jackson, driving his 2002 white GMC Sierra pickup truck. Police believe he took a back road off the highway.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Saturday that the Sierra pickup truck was discovered in Adams County, Mississippi. A family that owned the hunting land where the truck was found had begun to clear out the area when they made the discovery on Friday.

McDavid said they hadn't been on the land for about two years. The truck was removed and processed in Adams County Friday night and a new, multi-agency search was launched Saturday morning.

After cadaver dogs searched for around 15 minutes, McDavid said they discovered some remains that need to be identified and processed.

"It's still under investigation for foul play, but nothing supports that right now," McDavid said.

Pierce's family, who were on the scene Saturday, may now have some closure, he added.

"They’re sad. We all are."

The new search effort included Zachary Police, Louisiana Search and Rescue Dog Team, the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from Zachary, including Wick's family and friends.

Pierce didn’t tell anyone where he was going the day he was last seen. His family reported he suffers from possible dementia and Alzheimer’s.

His disappearance came a little more than a month before the Pierce family experienced another tragedy: the death of Pierce's wife, 79-year-old Mildred.

While driving in Zachary in early December 2019, Mildred Pierce's Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a pond and became submerged. McDavid said at the time that authorities "believe this was a tragic accident.'

Fran Firmin, the Pierces' daughter-in-law, said that, days before her death, Mildred Pierce told her that if her missing husband was with the Lord, she had made her peace with that.