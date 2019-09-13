A Pineville man was arrested Friday just hours after authorities found an Alexandria woman shot to death inside a house in rural East Baton Rouge Parish.

Steven Francisco Ortiz-Morales, 27, was booked into jail late Friday afternoon, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

The woman, identified as Whitney Durant, 33, died from gunshot wounds from a .40 caliber gun, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ortiz-Morales was found in possession of a 40 caliber handgun and wearing body armor at the time of his arrest, Hicks said.

Deputies responded to 15209 Pride-Port Hudson Road early Friday morning and found Durant dead inside the house at that address, which is north of Pride, just across the East Feliciana border and not far from Northeast High School.

Hicks said deputies encountered "the distinct smell of bleach emanating from the room where the body was discovered." Investigators found bottles of bleach nearby along with a mop bucket, wipe marks and blood.

Zachary police received a report of a suspicious person and took Ortiz-Morales into custody Friday morning. Hicks said he was issued a summons on unrelated counts and then was turned over to sheriff's deputies for questioning.

The suspect later admitted to killing Durant, Hicks said. Surveillance video from the house also revealed he had been there with the victim.

Detectives spent several hours on the scene Friday morning before a coroner's van arrived to transport the body. The house where the shooting occurred is one of several sprawling homes on large lots along Pride-Port Hudson Road. It's unclear whether either Durant or Ortiz-Morales lived at the house.

Ortiz-Morales was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His listed address is in Pineville, though it's unclear what he was doing in the Baton Rouge area.